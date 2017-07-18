Dienstag, 18. Juli 2017
Dienstag, 18. Juli 2017

TORGAU

Neuigkeiten vom Endless-Summer-Festival

PI

Torgau. Zwar noch keine Running Order, aber die Info, welche Bands an welchen Tagen spielen, gab das Endless-Summer-Festival gestern auf Facebook bekannt:

Donnerstag: Lord James, Slapshot, The Generators, Corrupted Youth, Tobende Ossis. Freitag: The Welch Boys, Arthur & the Spooners, Bonecrusher, Lawgiver, Miozän, Get Dead, Dritte Wahl, Coldburn, Terror, Broken Teeth!, Mad Sin Official, Siberian Meat Grinder, Risk It, Lion‘s Law, Buster Shuffle Official, Turnstile. Samstag: Bad Co. Project, The Sideburns, Demented Are Go, Lousy, Perkele, Jesus Piece, Madball, Topnovil, Toxpack, Eastside Boys, Telekoma, Punishable Act - Official, Berliner Weisse, soifass, Crushing Caspars.


